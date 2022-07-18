Search

18 Jul 2022

Delay in compensation to farmers impacted by Leitrim landslide is 'unacceptable' says Sligo/Leitrim TD

Government to discuss Leitrim landslide in Dail this evening

The landslide at the Dawn of Hope bridge

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Addressing the Taoiseach in Dáil Éireann, Deputy Marian Harkin asked him to contact Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue asking that he honour his commitment on compensation for farmers affected by the mudslide at Shass Mountain, Drumkeeran, in June 2020.

Deputy Harkin reminded the Taoiseach that the landslide occurred over two years ago and the promise of compensation was made eight months ago when Minister McConalogue visited Drumkeeran to meet the affected farmers.

She continued, “Since then, nothing, no offers, nothing, the farmers have lost patience and I don’t blame them, it's far too long, so Taoiseach can I ask you please to raise this issue with Minister McConalogue and for him to make good on his promise of compensation in the immediate future, farmers cannot be expected to wait any longer.”

Responding to Deputy Harkin, Minister Malcolm Noonan who chaired the inter-agency working group set up to manage the immediate impacts of the landslide, said, “I have engaged with Minister McConalogue this week in relation to the compensation issue and my understanding is there are negotiations with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to that.”

“Minister Noonan also went on to say that he would convene another meeting of the interagency working group when he has some responses in regard to the issues I raised. While I fully appreciate Minister Noonan’s genuine efforts on the working group and the fact that up to this year Minister McConalogue has guaranteed CAP payments to affected farmers, nonetheless the current delays in finalising a compensation package for landowners whose land is destroyed and completely unusable are just not acceptable and immediate action is needed,” Deputy Harkin concluded.

