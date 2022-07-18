Leitrim COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has relocated

Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has moved from Carrick on Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre in Carrick on Shannon to the North West Business and Technology Park on the Castlecarra Road, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Eircode for the Centre is N41 D7P3

The first vaccination clinic will take place in the new centre today Monday 18th of July from 9.30am.

Leitrim CVC will continue to provide:

- Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccinations for those aged 5-11 years

- Dose 1, Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to those aged 12 years and over

- Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 65 years and over

- Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 12 years and over with a weak immune system

- Operational Site Manager for Sligo and Leitrim CVC’s Shona Gallagher said “We offer Dose 1, Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to eligible cohorts. We also offer Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 12 years and over with a weak immune system, and a Second Booster vaccination for those aged 65 years and over.

For those wishing to avail of the vaccine, for the first week in Castlecarra Rd the centre will open on Monday 18th and Thursday 21st of July. From the week of the 25th July the centre will open every Thursday. With an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 the HSE is encouraging anyone who has not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine to do so, as vaccination is the best way of protecting yourself against Covid-19.”

You can book your COVID-19 vaccine online at www.hse.ie/book or walk-in to the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk-in to the correct clinic for your age. Leitrim CVC will offer the following opening times in July;

- Monday 18th July; 10.30am-5.00pm (10.30am-12pm and 12.45pm-5pm for those aged 12 years and over)

- Thursday 21st July; 9.30am-5pm (9.30am-11am for 5-11 years ;11.30am–1pm and 1.45pm-5pm for those aged 12yrs and over)

- Every Thursday from 28th of July- through August: 11.30am- 7pm (11.30am-2.30pm and 3.15pm-5.30pm for those aged 12 years and over; 6pm-7pm for children aged 5-11years)

Opening days and hours may be reviewed, therefore it is important to please check www.hse.ie/book for up to date information.