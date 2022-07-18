Search

18 Jul 2022

Leitrim COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has relocated

Walk-in vaccine clinics in Nenagh today and over the weekend

The Covid-19 vaccination clinic has moved

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has moved from Carrick on Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre in Carrick on Shannon to the North West Business and Technology Park on the Castlecarra Road, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Eircode for the Centre is N41 D7P3

The first vaccination clinic will take place in the new centre today Monday 18th of July from 9.30am.

Leitrim CVC will continue to provide:

- Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccinations for those aged 5-11 years
- Dose 1, Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to those aged 12 years and over
- Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 65 years and over
- Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 12 years and over with a weak immune system
- Operational Site Manager for Sligo and Leitrim CVC’s Shona Gallagher said “We offer Dose 1, Dose 2 and First Booster vaccinations to eligible cohorts. We also offer Second Booster vaccinations for those aged 12 years and over with a weak immune system, and a Second Booster vaccination for those aged 65 years and over.

For those wishing to avail of the vaccine, for the first week in Castlecarra Rd the centre will open on Monday 18th and Thursday 21st of July.  From the week of the 25th July the centre will open every Thursday. With an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 the HSE is encouraging anyone who has not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine to do so, as vaccination is the best way of protecting yourself against Covid-19.”

You can book your COVID-19 vaccine online at www.hse.ie/book  or walk-in to the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk-in to the correct clinic for your age.  Leitrim CVC will offer the following opening times in July; 

- Monday 18th July; 10.30am-5.00pm (10.30am-12pm and 12.45pm-5pm for those aged 12 years and over)
- Thursday 21st July; 9.30am-5pm (9.30am-11am for 5-11 years ;11.30am–1pm and 1.45pm-5pm for those aged 12yrs and over)
- Every Thursday from 28th of July- through August: 11.30am- 7pm (11.30am-2.30pm and 3.15pm-5.30pm for those aged 12 years and over; 6pm-7pm for children aged 5-11years)

Opening days and hours may be reviewed, therefore it is important to please check www.hse.ie/book  for up to date information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media