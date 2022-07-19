Share your memory of your Leitrim holiday and win a short break

Leitrim Tourism are running a competition via their Facebook page
Leitrim Tourism is asking people to share a cherished holiday memory from one of their Leitrim getaways with the chance to win a two-night mid-week break for two people at Cryans Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The competition is running through the Leitrim Tourism Facebook page: here
