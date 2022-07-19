Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josephine (Pidgie) Murray (née McTague), Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Born in Aughnasheelin, County Leitrim, Ireland on March 7th, 1937 and lovingly known as Pidgie, peacefully departed for heaven on July 17th, 2022. After studying nursing and working as a nurse midwife in London, she emigrated to Sunnyside, NY where she married the love of her life and best friend, Pat. They were married for 54 years, spending their time between 47th Street, Breezy Point, and traveling near and far. Always very interested in sports, she found great joy in her grandchildren's successes on the field, rink, court, diamond and dance stage. Very active in Queen of Angels Parish and the Leitrim Society of NY, Pidgie had many friends whom she enjoyed spending countless hours chatting with, over a pot of tea or on the phone. Pidgie is adored by her husband Pat and their family, Deirdre, Hugh, Colin and Aisling always, Raymond, Paton, Quinn and Brody, Brian, Anna, Alexis, Gavin and Patrick, her sister Rosemary & family, the McTague family, and many more extended family, and friends, who've become family. We are grateful to know she's at peace, enjoying eternal life with her granddaughter Aisling, and all those predeceased, who were so very dear to her. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19 from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at Edward D. Lynch Funeral Home, Inc, 43-07 Queens Boulevard, Sunnyside, NY. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Queen Of Angels RCC, 44th Street And Skillman Avenue, Sunnyside, NY. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside Live Streaming of the Funeral Mass https://www.facebook.com/groups/QofASunnysideNY In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pidgie's memory to Weill Cornell Medicine, Division of Cardiology at: https://cardiology.weillcornell.org/about/ give Ms. Ann Matier, Divisional Administrator, Weill Cornell Medicine, Division of Cardiology, 520 East 70th Street, Starr 406, New York.

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Leitrim



In Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Angela O'Malley (née McGarry), Whitehall, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



O’MALLEY Angela (nee McGarry), (of Whitehall, Dublin 9, formerly Ardakip, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), July 15th 2022, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill; very sadly missed by her children Ann, Deirdre, Liam, Mairead, Emer and Vinnie, sons-in-law PJ, Patrick and Alan, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Edel, Ryan, Amy, Conor, Luke, Alex and Emily, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. For those who can’t attend the service it can be viewed live by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the CKB Unit, Beaumont Foundation.

Eithne Mc Partland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eithne Mc Partland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, July 16th 2022, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Mary and Josie. Eithne will sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law Seamus, Anthony, Thomas and Tom, grandchildren, Lorraine, Jason, Keith, Darragh, Patrick, Teresa, Aisling, Niamh and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 19th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Due to the resurgence of the Covid virus, please keep everyone safe, mask wearing is advisable, refrain from handshaking and be mindful of social distancing protocols. The family thanks you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace