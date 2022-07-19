Search

19 Jul 2022

Leitrim parents have just 10 days to apply for school transport

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Jul 2022

Bus Éireann has changed its online family portal following the Government’s announcement that the school transport scheme will be free to families next year - families have until July 29 to apply.

In a statement, the company said the new system “is a little different but very simple” and urged families to apply by July 29th.

It said, "Families who have already paid for next year’s school transport do not need to do anything and will be refunded around the start of the school year. People who have applied but have not yet made a payment will need to log in and request their ticket on the portal.
People with medical cards do not need to enter their medical card details but do need to log in and request their ticket on the portal.

To apply for the school transport scheme visit here.

All registered families have been emailed and should check their inboxes for the next steps.

Parents are urged to log in to the portal as quickly as possible and get that confirmation in as tickets cannot issue without this request on the system. School transport will be free next year as a temporary measure to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The eligibility criteria for school transport remain unchanged.

