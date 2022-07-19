Launch of Neurology Support Centre in Sligo

The official opening of the Neurology Support Centre is sent to take place on World Brain Day - Friday, July 22 - from 5.30pm.

The aim of the Centre is to support the challenges faced by neurological patients and their families.

The Centre was founded by Declan Walsh in response to his wife Natalie's diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis, and ultimately PML, which has resulted in her requiring 24-hour hospital care.



Declan's determination and drive in the face of this very personal tragedy led to the establishment of the charity.

Sadly, Declan passed away last year after a short illness, at the young age of 51, but he has left a wonderful legacy to the people of the North West.



The member support services include Peer Support Groups, counselling, reflexology, art therapy and mindfulness.

The centre has an accessible van to facilitate transport to the Centre, or for medical appointments, etc.

They also have a very strong and active Advocacy group led by our members.



Online support and advice is available for those who are unable to access the Centre in person.

They promote research into neurology and are launching a 2-year post-graduate bursary in conjunction with ATU in September.

In addition, we support the Neurology Department in SUH and have funded salaries of specialist neurology staff which had a direct impact on treatment and waiting lists for neurology patients in the North West.



Circumstances have prevented them having an official launch to date, but we are delighted to welcome all to our launch on World Brain Day.

There will be music, poetry and light refreshments. Please note there will be no parking at Molloway House – please use Sligo University Hospital car parks.