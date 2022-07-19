Search

19 Jul 2022

Launch of Neurology Support Centre in Sligo

Launch of Neurology Support Centre in Sligo

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

19 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

The official opening of the Neurology Support Centre is sent to take place on World Brain Day - Friday, July 22 - from 5.30pm. 
The aim of the Centre is to support the challenges faced by neurological patients and their families. 
The Centre was founded by Declan Walsh in response to his wife Natalie's diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis, and ultimately PML, which has resulted in her requiring 24-hour hospital care.


Declan's determination and drive in the face of this very personal tragedy led to the establishment of the charity. 
Sadly, Declan passed away last year after a short illness, at the young age of 51, but he has left a wonderful legacy to the people of the North West.


The member support services include Peer Support Groups, counselling, reflexology, art therapy and mindfulness.
The centre has an accessible van to facilitate transport to the Centre, or for medical appointments, etc.
They also have a very strong and active Advocacy group led by our members.


Online support and advice is available for those who are unable to access the Centre in person.
They promote research into neurology and are launching  a 2-year post-graduate bursary in conjunction with ATU in September. 
In addition, we support the Neurology Department in SUH and have funded salaries of specialist neurology staff which had a direct impact on treatment and waiting lists for neurology patients in the North West.


Circumstances have prevented them having an official launch to date, but we are delighted to welcome all to our launch on World Brain Day.
There will be music, poetry and light refreshments. Please note there will be no parking at Molloway House – please use Sligo University Hospital car parks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media