20 Jul 2022

Annual May walk in Leitrim raises €10,260 for Cancer Society and NW Hospice Sligo

Pictures by Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

20 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

The Annual Aughnasheelin 5km/10km May Walk in aid of Cancer Research / North West Hospice took place on Sunday May 29.
It was great to be back walking together again with the one aim of raising funds for Cancer Research and North West Hospice.
Well done everyone, what a great day. 200 people turned out to walk, run or join in for a cuppa. Such a wonderful community of people coming together to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society North West Hospice. Thank you so much. ….together we raised €10260.


The presentation of cheques took place in Aughnasheelin on Tuesday July 6.
Ena Barrett, Cancer Research Community Fundraiser – Ulster Connaught North accepted the cheque on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society. Ena paid a “sincere word of thanks to the Sammon family and the Aughnasheelin Community for hosting the May walk again this year. We truly appreciate your amazing support. Thank you to all involved.”


Nuala O’Beirne, NWH accepted the cheque on behalf of the North West Hospice.
Nuala sincerely thanked the organisers and all involved for the generous contribution which goes towards providing home care for those living with cancer. The North West Hospice will have a new unit built later this year but still rely on funding raised by events like this as €1m is required each year to provide home services to the terminally ill in the North West.

Pictured at the presentation of a cheque for €5,130, half of the proceeds from the recent May Walk held in Aughnasheelin on May 29, (back, l-r) Brendan Sammon, Sharon Flynn, Ann Sammon Gallogly, Brendan Meehan, Mary Mulvey, Cait Cullen, Gary, Ashling and James Prior. Front (l-r) Maura Mulvey, Mary Sammon Quinn, Ena Barrett, Community Fundraiser for Irish Cancer Society, Bernadette Prior, Donohue's Super Valu, Ballinamore, one of the sponsors of the walk and Detta McNiffe


Nuala complimented the Sammon and the Aughnasheelin Community for continuing to hold this event each year and all who supported the event and are aware of the need for funds and the services provided by North West Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.


Speaking at the presentation Cait Sammon Cullen thanked the organising committee and all who continue to work on this fundraiser, the Aughnasheelin Community, local businesses for your support and contributions. Thank you to friends, colleagues, business associates and all who contributed so generously to the fund.


A big thank you to all who came out to the presentation and to Willie Donnellan, photographer supreme!

Main Picture: Pictured at the presentation of a cheque for €5,130, half of the proceeds from the recent May Walk held in Aughnasheelin on May 29 to North West Hospice (back, l-r) Seamus Prior, Ann Sammon Gallogly, Sharon Flynn, Breda Mulvanerty, Mary Mulvey, Philip Roddy, Maura Mulvey and Jerome McWeeney. Front: Leah and Lorraine Keegan, Mary Martin, Board Director North West Hospice, Nuala Ginnelly, manager North West Hospice, Mary Sammon Quinn and Cait Cullen Pictures: Willie Donnellan

News

