Sadness at the passing of Josephine Murray in New York

Born in Aughnasheelin, on March 7, 1937 and lovingly known as Pidgie, Josephine Murray (née McTague) peacefully passed away on July 17, 2022.
After studying nursing and working as a nurse midwife in London, she emigrated to Sunnyside, NY where she married the love of her life and best friend, Pat.
They were married for 54 years, spending their time between 47th Street, Breezy Point, and traveling near and far.
Always very interested in sports, she found great joy in her grandchildren’s successes on the field, rink, court, diamond and dance stage.
Very active in Queen of Angels Parish and the Leitrim Society of NY, Pidgie had many friends whom she enjoyed spending countless hours chatting with, over a pot of tea or on the phone.
Pidgie is adored by her husband Pat and their family, Deirdre, Hugh, Colin and Aisling always, Raymond, Paton, Quinn and Brody, Brian, Anna, Alexis, Gavin and Patrick, her sister Rosemary & family, the McTague family, and many more extended family, and friends, who’ve become family.
We are grateful to know she’s at peace, enjoying eternal life with her granddaughter Aisling, and all those predeceased, who were so very dear to her.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.