Search

20 Jul 2022

Sadness at the passing of Josephine Murray in New York

Sadness at the passing of Josephine Murray in New York

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

20 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Born in Aughnasheelin, on March 7, 1937 and lovingly known as Pidgie, Josephine Murray (née McTague) peacefully passed away on July 17, 2022.
After studying nursing and working as a nurse midwife in London, she emigrated to Sunnyside, NY where she married the love of her life and best friend, Pat.
They were married for 54 years, spending their time between 47th Street, Breezy Point, and traveling near and far.
Always very interested in sports, she found great joy in her grandchildren’s successes on the field, rink, court, diamond and dance stage.
Very active in Queen of Angels Parish and the Leitrim Society of NY, Pidgie had many friends whom she enjoyed spending countless hours chatting with, over a pot of tea or on the phone.
Pidgie is adored by her husband Pat and their family, Deirdre, Hugh, Colin and Aisling always, Raymond, Paton, Quinn and Brody, Brian, Anna, Alexis, Gavin and Patrick, her sister Rosemary & family, the McTague family, and many more extended family, and friends, who’ve become family.
We are grateful to know she’s at peace, enjoying eternal life with her granddaughter Aisling, and all those predeceased, who were so very dear to her.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media