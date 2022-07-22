Search

22 Jul 2022

Family Day Out in Carrick-on-Shannon to celebrate the town’s new look!

Street entertainers will be present in Carrick on Saturday, July 30 to celebrate the town's new look! Pictures: Keith Nolan

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

Leitrim County Council and Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber would like to invite you to a family fun Day in Carrick-on-Shannon to celebrate the new and improved Town Centre.

The recently completed Public Realm Enhancement has provided a beautiful new streetscape for all to enjoy!

The town is looking really great and we would like to invite you to come into town to enjoy some family fun as we celebrate the new-look Carrick-on-Shannon next Saturday, 30th July, 1-4pm.

The fun begins at 1pm on Main St opposite The Bush Hotel with a free Family Treasure Hunt (1pm - 4pm) with lots of great prizes to be won.

Local business EZxploring have put together a special map of the town packed with places to explore and things to find - your challenge will be to follow the clues and find the answers spread throughout the town. There’ll also be walking trail games and even a teddy bear hunt for the smallies in the family!

There’ll be lots of street entertainment with the likes of Juanita the Cleaner who will be making sure our new streetscape is looking its best as well and providing lots of laughs as she goes.

Word on the street also has it that Mickey Mouse, Minnie, some of the Paw Patrol and more familiar faces will be doing the rounds! (be sure to have your camera at the ready!!)

Music throughout the day will be courtesy of participants of the Music Generation Roscommon and Leitrim programmes.

Music Generation is a national programme whose mission is to create inspiring experiences for children and young people through music by giving them access to music tuition and opportunities to create, play and perform music in their own communities.

This is your chance to sample some of the next generation of local musical talent busking at different locations around the town, and it promises to be a real treat!

For lovers of arts and crafts, there are ‘Meet the Maker’ events featuring two very talented locally based artists who will each demonstrate some of the skills they use in creating their unique and acclaimed work.

From 1pm - 3.30pm in the Market Yard, Carol McLoughlin, Carrick-on-Shannon based Calligrapher will be demonstrating the ancient art of calligraphy and sharing some of skills and the secrets of this beautiful art.

Meanwhile, in The Dock, also from 1pm - 3.30pm, textile and fibre artist Catherine Grey (catherinegray.ie) will be demonstrating some of the creative skills - including embellishing and free motion stitching - which she uses to create texture and delicate details in her stunningly colourful landscape-inspired textile pieces which layer fabric, yarn, thread, and paper.

Even if you haven’t the time to stay for a full demonstration, both these events are well worth checking out even if just to see the work both these gifted creators are producing.

While in town you can park at the new carpark to the rear of the main street, enjoy the new look streetscape and take a walk on the new boardwalk at the marina all of which were part of the public realm enhancement recently completed in the town.

We invite you to pop into local retailers and eateries as part of your visit!

We hope you can make it into town to enjoy and experience the new-look Carrick-on-Shannon.

See you there!

