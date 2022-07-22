BREAKING: AIB abandons plans to remove cash from 70 branches

AIB has just announced it will not go ahead with plans to go cashless at 70 branches around the country following "public unease."
In a short statement today (Friday, July 22) the bank said it took the decision in recognition of the "customer and public unease" that the decision had caused.
"AIB has decided not to proceed with the proposed changes to its bank services," the statement read.
Ballinamore AIB had been included in the bank's original plans and had drawn condemnation for the local GAA club Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins.
The cashless branch plan had received criticism from An Taoiseach Michael Martin and the Central Bank of Ireland as well as IFA and VFI members.
