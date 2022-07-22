Will it be sunshine or showers for Leitrim and surrounding counties this weekend?

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?
SATURDAY: Outbreaks of rain will move northwards across the country on Saturday morning. Some drier and brighter intervals will develop however further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon, turning heavy over the north in the evening. Breezy in parts with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Further showery rain overnight. Some dry and clear spells also, especially towards the east. Very mild and humid with hill and coastal fog, and temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.
SUNDAY: A wet and breezy day with widespread showers. Heavy falls are expected in parts of Connacht and Ulster during the day. Some warm sunny spells may break out also between showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, best values across the eastern half of Ireland. Cloud increasing again overnight with rain at times.
