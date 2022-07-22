Main Street Manorhamilton will be closing to facilitate the Country Jamboree this Saturday

In order to facilitate the Country Jamboree on Main Street, Manorhamilton this Saturday, Leitrim County Council has made a decision to close the following roads:
Regional Road R280
Main Street, Manorhamilton starting at the junction of national road N16 and the regional road R280 at the Sligo Road and finishing at the junction of the R280 and Church Lane (L-2643)
Times/Dates:
From 3pm on Saturday 23rd July to 12.30am Sunday 24th July 2022
Alternative Route
If you are travelling from Carrick on Shannon to Kinlough on the R280, turn right at the junction (R280 and L-2643) at Main Street, Manorhamilton, travel along L-2643 (upper Main Street) to the N16 roundabout, take the left at the roundabout onto the N16 along the New Line, turning right at the traffic lights onto the R280 at Castle Street and onto Kinlough.
Leitrim County Council regret any inconvenience caused by the planned closure.
