Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peggy (Margaret) Rooney (née Thornton),90 Hillside Cresent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Peggy (Margaret) Rooney, 90 Hillside Cresent, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Terence Joseph; sadly missed by her daughters Mary (Jim), Rose (Sean), grandchildren Sean and Rebecca, great-grandchildren Amelia, Evelyn and Isobel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Saturday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Kilmakerrill Cemetery. House private please.

James Patrick (Jim) McLoughlin, Dublin 3, Dublin / Gurteen, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Patrick (Jim) McLoughlin, late of Dublin 3, formerly of Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon. Passed peacefully in the loving care of the dedicated staff of the Ailbhe Ward, St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Phoenix Park. Predeceased by his brother Geoffrey. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Raymond, niece Denise, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, July 23rd at 10am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium at 11:30am approximately. Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at - https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/ and the cremation service at - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

John Tonra, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlebar, Mayo



John Tonra, Ballymacrah, Castlebar and formerly of Boyle County Roscommon and London peacefully at University College Hospital Galway. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Tonra (RIP). Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat and Thomas (London), sisters Marie Rowland and Jacinta Philips (Coventry), Valerie Geogi (France), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the Coady Funeral Home, Castlebar, on Monday at 11am to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Castlebar new cemetery. Enquiries to 094 9021438 Please note, due to the increase in Covid cases handshaking is not permitted and face masks should be worn in the church.

Patricia Forlan (née Rooney), Glenade, Leitrim / Calry, Sligo

Forlan, Patricia née Rooney, Defford, Worcester, Birmingham and late of Stracklerin, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on July 16th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Ray, parents Bridget and John Rooney, brothers Joe and Tom and sister Delia Rooney. Dearly loved mother of Tara. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Paul, twin sister Kathleen White (Nevada), sisters Alice Rolph (Michigan) and Ita Fox (Calry, Sligo), sister-in-law Bridie Rooney (New Jersey), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass will be offered on Sunday, July 31st, at 10am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, Co. Sligo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so privately at www.feehilys.ie.

Mary Harrington (née Hackett), Caldramoran, Elphin, Roscommon / Mohill, Leitrim

Formerly of Liscloonadea, Mohill, Co. Leitrim 18th July, 2022, in her 97th year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Hubert, parents Charles and Annie, brothers Mike Joe, Fr. John (SMA), Charlie and Fr. Gerard (SMA). Much loved mother of Connie, Cathal, Sheila and Claire. Sadly missed by her family, brother Tony, sons-in-law Reggie and Keith, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Kiran, Ciara, Jack, Luke, Aidan, Gabriel and Ethan, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm (available on Parish Radio 106.6fm). Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of African Missions/SMA Fathers https:/sma.ie/donation/ or c/o any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.