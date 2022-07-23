All-Ireland finals and over 200 classes at Arva Agricultural Show

The Arva Agricultural Show Society have been working for the last two years putting the various parts of this year’s annual Co Cavan event in place, since our last Show took place in 2019.



On Sunday, July 24, the Society will hold its 63rd Annual Show on Arva Show Field.

With a number of changes made to the over 200 classes available there is plenty of choice for people looking to enter in either the Livestock or Home Industries Section.



The committee hope to see a large number of entries this year in Vegetable and Baking Sections with more and more people growing and baking their own. While it is a g

reat opportunity to see Award-Winning Animals, there is also an abundance of Baking, Flowers and Vegetables on show.

In recent years the entries for the Photography Section and also the Dog Show have grown immensely.

Entries will be taken at the Dog Ring for the Dog Show on the day of the show. On the day, the ‘Bonny Baby’ competition and the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent are entered in good spirit.



This year the Show will have a massive LED Outdoor Big Screen (16ft x 9ft) which will show the All-Ireland Football Final, with full audio, so you wont miss a ball being kicked!!!



Special attractions on the day include Sheep Dog Demonstrations and the wonderful Birds of Prey with their selection of Birds doing flying demonstrations. Also there will be a FREE kids play area with bouncy castles & face painting etc.

This Year the Show hosts the Qualifiers for:

The Kildysart Two Year Old Filly All Ireland Championship

The Colt Foal All Ireland Championship

The Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship

The Irish Draught Colt Foal Championship

Aldi Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship 2022

Aldi Irish Angus Tréad na hEireann

IHFA YMA Championship League 2022 Qualifiers

The All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship

The All-Ireland Non Pedigree Suckler Heifer Championship

The All Ireland Junior Young Stockperson Championship 2022

The Gain All-Ireland Championship

The All-Ireland Gun Dog Championship

The Fleetwood Paints All-Ireland Amateur Painting Competition

The All Ireland Bread Baking Championship

The Bord Bia Bia 7 a Day Best in Season Kitchen/Garden All Ireland

The Bord Bia All-Ireland Quality Potato Championship

The Quality Onion All Ireland Championship

All Ireland Finals being held at Arva Show

The All Ireland Home Preserves Championship

The All Ireland Junior Craft Championship

Also on site on Show Day there will be many Trade Stands and attractions.



FREE CAR PARKING

Throughout the day over €20,000 in prizes will be awarded, so no doubt the competition will be high.

On Show night the ever-popular Show Dance will be held in the Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva, with Music by Patrick Feeney.

Enquiries regarding the show can be made to Secretary Brían Cully 086 108 2547(after 2pm)