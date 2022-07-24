Pictures: Spacious bungalow overlooking Lough Allen in Leitrim comes onto the market

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful spacious bungalow sitting on an idyllic site overlooking Lough Allen and local countryside at Tullyveacan, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim.
The accommodation comprises of spacious entrance hall, living room with bay window and feature fireplace with stove, large open plan kitchen/ dining area with range of wall and base units and double doors opening up to patio area which incorporates some wonderful views, double doors leading to lounge area, utility room, wc, family bathroom with Jacuzzi bath.
The hallway leads to four double bedrooms, one with ensuite and office with double doors that gives easy access to rear garden.
There is a private gated avenue, the gardens are well manicured with a selection of mature planting, small pond, patio area with some beautiful views and ample parking for a number of cars.
There is also a detached garage and spacious outdoor gym.
The property is surrounded by beautiful scenery and only a short drive from Drumshanbo with the Shannon Blueway walk and cycling trail incorporating the floating boardwalk at Acres Lake; The Arigna Mining Experience is also only a short drive away and the busy town of Carrick-on-Shannon is approximately a 30 minute drive offering an array or shops/ restaurants/cinema/leisure centre.
For all viewings contact Gallagher Auctioneers.
Contact deatils:
Email: carrick@gallagherproperty.com
Website: www.gallagherproperty.com
Office Phone: 071 9621000.
