24 Jul 2022

Ballinaglera GAA Festival running from July 29 - August 7

Great entertainment guaranteed

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

24 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Ballinaglera GAA festival is taking place from Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 7 and promises to be an event packed with fun for all the family.


Among the line-up is a variety concert, treasure hunts, table quiz, disco, gala sports day, football tournaments, variety concerts, kids camp and nightly entertainment, music & BBQ in the local bars and pubs in both Dowra and Ballinaglera.


A spokesperson for the club stated “We in Ballinaglera GAA club have always ran an annual Summer Festival over the first week of August.
“This is our major fundraising event for the year.


“We do not have a club Lotto and instead we prefer to put our fundraising energies into something much more unique and enjoyable for all the locals, visitors and patrons who attend the many and varied events.


“The festival has been running now since 1983 without fail until the Covid enforced interruption for the last 2 years.


“So needless to say we want to return with a bang this summer It has always been very popular and more often than not profitable. It would be great to see as many people as possible from all the surrounding parishes come and support us. A good day or night guaranteed.”

