Local garage runs out of diesel

McGuires of Rooskey has issued a notice stating that, due to the increase in sales over the weekend, they have unfortunately run out of diesel.
The good news is there is lots of petrol left.
Last week the garage was selling unleaded petrol at €1.93.9 and diesel at €1.94.9.
