Have your say on the Blueway in Leitrim

Don’t forget the ‘Open Day’ opportunity in the Bush Hotel next Thursday week, August 4th from 10am to 8pm for members of the public to meet the project team of the Carrick-on-Shannon to Battlebridge Blueway (11km).
This will be a golden opportunity to ask questions and to give feedback regarding the emerging preferred route corridor. It is a very exciting project and prospect for Leitrim Village, in terms of leisure, business, work commutes etc. as it will connect to the existing Blueway which runs from Battlebridge to Acres Lake.
This is the third public consultation to assist in the process of developing a route within the corridor. Consultation material, including the emerging preferred route corridor can be viewed on the project website at http://www.carrickblueway.com.
The feedback form, which has been delivered to houses in the locality together with an information booklet, may be returned to the consulting engineers- Jennings O’Donovan & Partners Limited- by Friday !9th August or submissions may be made by email to carrickblueway@jodireland.com.
