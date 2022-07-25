Invitation to take part in Sunrise for North West STOP 2022

North West STOP invites you to take part in this year’s Sunrise for STOP 2022 event taking place at various locations this Saturday, July 30 at 5:15am.



North West STOP are hosting three main events:

Sligo town: at Riverside, County Council offices;

Carrick on Shannon: at AvantCard car park;

Ballyshannon: at Aodh Ruah GAA grounds.



There are also ‘spin off’ events happening in various areas around the North-West, just log on to their website www.northweststop.ie for more information.

You’re welcome to register on the morning, at any of the locations and receive your free Sunrise for STOP T-shirt for €15.

These events have been organised to enable communities to come together to show support for each other, and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.



This will also provide an opportunity to raise vital funds for North West STOP.

Their team of volunteers have worked tirelessly over the years to enable North West STOP to provide free counselling, and to raise awareness and hope in the battle against self-harm, suicide and many other mental health issues.



A spokesperson for the organisation said “Currently we are delighted to say we have no waiting list for any of our services, and our vision is to continue to provide this high standard of care into the future. If you, or someone you know would like to contact our services, please call or text 086-777 2009.”



“Sunrise for STOP was first held in 2020 as a virtual event and again last year we needed to continue with this virtually. This year will be our first ‘in person’ event and we are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever before.

“We know that many people enjoyed taking part virtually in previous years and this can still be an option if you are unable to attend in person.



“ Donate via our website or Facebook page, and share your sunrise moment with family, colleagues or with friends. You can tag us on our Instagram @northweststop or Facebook @NorthWestSTOP or use #Sunrise4STOP22 on your preferred social media feed.



“Our vision is that with this event we can provide support each other to create a sunrise moment that can bring communities together to be a light and a support in times of need while raising essential funds for our services.

“We have recently purchased a premises in Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim and our hope is to provide a centre of excellence for a range of mental health services, building on the strong foundations we have in place already.



“This is a mammoth task and will require substantial funds.

“Currently, we must rely on our communities for most of these funds this is why Sunrise for STOP events are so vital.

“If you would like to arrange another event during the year, please contact our administration office Monday to Friday on 071-985 6070 and we will support you in getting this event underway.”



North West STOP was founded in 2004, almost 20 years ago, by families bereaved by suicide.

It is a testament to these families that the organisation is still in operation and continuing to evolve, providing professional support within our communities as the demands for our service has increased.



“We at North West STOP feel the most important part of our Sunrise for STOP is that each step, run, swim or cycle will bring hope and support to everyone joining us on 30th July wherever and however you choose to greet the sunrise,” the spokesperson concluded.