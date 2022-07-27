Major Emergency Exercise taking place at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday

Sligo University Hospital
Tomorrow, Thursday, July 28 a major emergency planning exercise will take place at Sligo University Hospital (SUH). This is a joint exercise between SUH and the National Ambulance Service which is designed to test the HSE’s response to a major emergency.
The operation will take place between 8am and 12pm on Thursday 28 July and there will be additional ambulance vehicles, personnel and casualty clearance station tents on site for the purposes of the exercise. There will be no impact to services at the hospital or at the National Ambulance Service during this time and people should attend for their appointments as scheduled.
