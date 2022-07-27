Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas McGovern, Corratillon, Corlough, Cavan / Knocklyon, Dublin



Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, 25th July 2022. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Philip, Aiden & Martin, his sister Mary, friend Olga, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday (27th July) from 6pm until 8pm. Walk through only. (At the request of the family, please refrain from shaking hands). Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Rose Brady (née Owens), 48 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan



Rose Brady, 48 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 27th July 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of Breffni Care Centre in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husbands Patrick Boles and Terry Brady. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Sean, Martin (Kilkenny) and Tony (Dublin), daughters-in-law, her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rose's remains will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Marion in Naughan Belturbet from 6pm this evening Wednesday until 8pm and tomorrow Thursday from 4pm until 8pm with removal of her remains on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterward in Drumalee Cemetary. Funeral mass can be viewed online with the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/belturbet-church

Mary Kelly (née Gilraine), St. John’s Avenue, Henry Street, Galway City, Galway / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Formerly of Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim. Mary slipped away very peacefully In the wonderful care of the staff of Coral Haven Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James and much-loved mother of Noel, Imelda, Brenda, Olive and Aidan, cherished sister of Annie Gilraine and grandmother to Mai, Tomás, Jimmy and Nika. Deeply mourned by her children and grandchildren, her sister, son-in-law Ronan Kelly and daughter-in-law Neda, the extended Kelly and Gilraine family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 VIK8) on Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arriving at the Jesuit Church, Sea Road on Thursday, 28 July, for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. This Mass will not be live-streamed. No flowers please. Donations, if preferred, to the Galway Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace