On-Demand Breastfeeding Course now available to parents in Leitrim

A new suite of breastfeeding courses from NursingMama.ie covering the early days right through to the end of your breastfeeding journey is now available to parents in Leitrim.

The first of its kind to be launched in Ireland, this new service allows parents to take NursingMama.ie courses at their own pace and from the comfort of their own home. Everything expectant parents need to know is now broken down into simple, easy to understand videos so they can feel empowered and confident throughout the breastfeeding journey.

The ‘Preparing for Breastfeeding & Beyond’ or ‘Weaning from Breastfeeding’ courses can be purchased individually or as a bundle - The Complete breastfeeding Journey.

NursingMama.ie was founded in 2021 by Katie Mugan. With over 20 years’ experience as a Registered General and Paediatric Nurse, Katie established her own private practice after qualifying as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in 2019.

Through her extensive experience in the community, Katie witnessed many parents feeling anxious and overwhelmed, unsure about breastfeeding, and was passionate about sharing her knowledge to help them succeed and thrive through those early stages.

Through her nursingmama.ie platform, she devised unique antenatal supports in the form of Breastfeeding Preparation, new-born care classes and a Weaning from Breastfeeding Workshop; which has proved hugely successful and allows mothers to end their breastfeeding journey in a gentle and positive way.

For the first time in Ireland, these services are now available on-demand and can be accessed remotely, nationwide.

Founder of NursingMama.ie, Katie Mugan said: “I have seen a major rise in demand for my breastfeeding courses. Now everyone can be part of Nursing Mama’s community. Everything expectant parents need to know is now broken down into simple, easy to understand videos so they can feel empowered and confident throughout the breastfeeding journey.

Not only do members receive a lifetime membership but they can also access my very own private Facebook group and meet like-minded Mums. I will host a bi-monthly live Q&A for each course. Members will have the opportunity to have individual questions answered and learn lots of tips, not only from me, but from their peers too.”

Influencer, podcast host and author Joanne Larby commented: “I completed the online antenatal and breastfeeding course with NursingMama during my first pregnancy and cannot recommend them highly enough. Katie has a wonderful way of packing a huge amount of easy to digest information without feeling overloaded or overwhelmed. Katie’s social content is educational and practical, while managing to make you feel less alone during the wild ride that is motherhood”

Further detail can be found at www.nursingmama.ie