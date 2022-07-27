Search

27 Jul 2022

Glenfarne stages fabulous Golden Jubilee Gala Festival

July 27-August 1

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones play Glenfarne on July 30

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

27 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Now in its fantastic 50th year, the Golden Jubilee Glenfarne Gala Festival that starts today, Wednesday, July 27 promises top class recreation for all ages attending. The Festival will continue in the famous North Leitrim Parish and Village until Bank Holiday Monday, August 1 with terrific celebrations taking place there over the next six days.

All facets of Glenfarne life will be fully recognised with great entertainment provided as well. Among the excellent events that the 2022 Gala Festival organisers have scheduled are – a Children's Treasure Hunt at 6pm at the Boat Quay in Glenfarne on Friday, July 29; then it will be an early start on Saturday morning, July 30 from The Rainbow at 5.15am for a Sunrise Walk to Glenfarne Boat Quay for Northwest STOP; later on Saturday, starting at 2pm, a Memorial Underage Football Tournament will take place in Glenfarne GAA Pitch in honour of the late Tommy McManus, who was a great local and Leitrim GAA man; Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church at 7pm on Saturday evening and it will be followed by the Blessing of the Graves ceremonies in the nearby cemetery.

On Sunday, July 31 the Gala Festival events will start with Mass and Blessing of Graves in St. Mary's Church at 11am, and then the Blessing of Graves ceremonies at 1pm in Kilmakerrill Cemetery; at 3pm the Festival action moves to the GAA Pitch for the very popular annual Sports and Cultural Day with a full programme of events including Athletics, Cow Pat Lottery, Pets Corner, Best Dressed Scarecrow, Sheaf Tossing, Turf Footing and much more; at 10pm a fundraiser function takes place for the Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA Club in Faley Mac's.

The last of Festival events will get underway on Monday, August 1 at 10.30am with a Fishing Competition starting from McHugh's Bar; and at 11am a Gerard Francis Memorial Walk to Thur Mountain, starting from The Rainbow; there will be a Duck Race in the Village at 4pm and a Car Treasure Hunt at 5pm starting from The Rainbow, while the eagerly awaited results from the Treasure Hunt will be announced in Faley Mac's at 11pm.

Meanwhile the excellent Festival Entertainment programme will have in The Ballroom of Romance on Wednesday, July 27 at 8pm – a special Silent Waltz experience with dancing to music played via wireless headphones; on Thursday, July 29 events start at 6.30pm with a Children's Fancy Dress Competition and at 7pm a Children's Magic Show.

On Friday, July 29 the Glenfarne's School Reunion celebration will start with Mass in St. Mary's Church at 8pm. The School Reunion Book launch will follow in The Rainbow where refreshments will be served. Afterwards there will be music plus dancing to Eugene Cunningham with special guest artist Sandy Kelly, who as a young girl attended primary school in Glenfarne for a few weeks.

Then on Saturday morning and afternoon, July 30 the School Reunion will continue from 11am to 3pm with a cuppa, as well as a viewing of school memorabilia and photos from the past. It will also include a guided bus tour of the Old Glenfarne Schools. All are reminded that booking is essential for this tour, email:glenfarneschoolreunion@gmail.com.

Meanwhile Saturday night, July 30 will see Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones perform in concert in The Rainbow whose doors will open at 8.45pm and a Full Bar will be available for all patrons attending.

News

