Gardai investigating damage to car parked near Carrick-on-Shannon Railway Station

The damage to the vehicle Picture: Facebook
Gardai are investigating the smashing of a car window.
The vehicle was parked near Carrick-on-Shannon railway station.
The owner returned to discover the damage yesterday evening, Tuesday, July 26.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 0719650510.
