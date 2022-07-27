McDonald's announces that some of its most popular items are going up in price

McDonald's Ireland has confirmed that it will be increasing the price of several items on its menus due to increasing food and energy costs.

The international fast food company announced that from today (Wednesday), it is increasing the price of a cheeseburger - the first increase in over 14 years - up from €1.50 to €1.70.

In a statement, the company said: "Price increases will affect select McDonald's offerings including breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees, McFlurrys, the Chicken Mayo, the McNuggets share box and some Go Large options.

"However, some products will be unaffected, such as McDonald's wraps and salad range."

It explained that that prices are set by each individual franchise and will vary from restaurant to restaurant.

Alistair Macrow, McDonald's UK & Ireland chief executive officer, stated: "We're living through incredibly challenging times and we’re all seeing the cost of everyday items, such as food and energy, increase in a way many of us have never experienced.

"Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation."

"At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in Ireland in 1977, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

"But, today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.

"This summer, our restaurants will be increasing prices on a number of menu items which have been impacted most by inflation.

"From today, we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from €1.50 to €1.70.

"Some prices remain unaffected, and some will continue to vary across our restaurants.

"We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could," Mr Macrow said.



