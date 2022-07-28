Search

28 Jul 2022

Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, July 28, 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mel (Thomas) Kelly, Ardlougher, Cloone, Leitrim / Sligo

The death has occurred of Mel (Thomas) Kelly Ardlougher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Carton, Sligo, Wednesday July 27th 2022 peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved brother of Sean, Helen, Peter, Mary, Chris and the late Paddy and Marcella.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; brothers, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, 28th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, 29th July, at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial with his parents and brother Paddy in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Care Fund, Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill 

Thomas McGovern, Corratillon, Corlough, Cavan / Knocklyon, Dublin

Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, 25th July 2022. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Philip, Aiden & Martin, his sister Mary, friend Olga, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Rose Brady (née Owens), 48 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan

Rose Brady, 48 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 27th July 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of Breffni Care Centre in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husbands Patrick Boles and Terry Brady. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Sean, Martin (Kilkenny) and Tony (Dublin), daughters-in-law, her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rose's remains will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Marion in Naughan Belturbet on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm with removal of her remains on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterward in Drumalee Cemetary. Funeral mass can be viewed online with the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/belturbet-church  

Mary Kelly (née Gilraine), St. John’s Avenue, Henry Street, Galway City, Galway / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim. Mary slipped away very peacefully In the wonderful care of the staff of Coral Haven Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James and much-loved mother of Noel, Imelda, Brenda, Olive and Aidan, cherished sister of Annie Gilraine and grandmother to Mai, Tomás, Jimmy and Nika. Deeply mourned by her children and grandchildren, her sister, son-in-law Ronan Kelly and daughter-in-law Neda, the extended Kelly and Gilraine family, neighbours and friends.  Arriving at the Jesuit Church, Sea Road on Thursday, 28 July, for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. This Mass will not be live-streamed. No flowers please. Donations, if preferred, to the Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Donnelly (née Healy)Seafield, Knocknahur, Sligo, F91 WN77 / Kilmore, Roscommon

Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen, predeceased by her beloved husband Chris and her son David. Beloved mother of Christina (Strandhill), Geraldine Maxwell (Kellystown), Cathy Rodgers (Seafield), Anthony (Sligo) and Pamela Cunningham (Carney). She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brother Seán (Kilmore Dangan), sons-in-law Niall and Seán, grandchildren Cheryl, Laura, Áine, Meadhbh, Pauric, Ciara and Luke, great-grandson Dara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will arrive to the Star of The Sea Church, Ransboro, Sligo for Requiem mass at 11:00am on Thursday morning with funeral proceeding to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden for burial after.Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to North West Hospice, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home. https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/kathleen-donnelly-nee-healy/ 

 

