Mooring restrictions for Rowing Club Regatta in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend

Mooring restrictions are in place in Carrick- on-Shannon to facilitate the Rowing Club Regatta on Sunday, July 31
The Regatta will be held on a 500 metres stretch of water immediately south of the town bridge commencing at 9am and finishing at 6pm.
Craft wishing to make a through passage will be facilitated every 2 hrs during the course of the regatta
Only vessels of an overall length of 22ft. / 6.8m or less will be permitted on the floating jetties from Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, July 31.
Vessels berthed from the Wednesday at 4pm will be required to remain in place until racing finishes on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.