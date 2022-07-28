Seven month closure for South Leitrim road

Local road L3409 in Gowel/Kilnagross will be closed for seven months to allow for the construction of a new water main.
The L3409 will be closed from the junction with L3433 to the junction with R299.
Proposed Diversions
Will be via Local Roads: L3437 – L3403 – L3451 – L3433 and Regional Road – R299 and R209 (see map below).
The closure order will be in place from 7am on Monday, August 8, 2022 to 6pm on Friday, March 24, 2023.
