Search

28 Jul 2022

New ARTWALL exhibition at Leitrim Design House

The exhibition runs until September

New ARTWALL exhibition at Leitrim Design House

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:33 PM


The Leitrim Design House is delighted to showcase a new collection of paintings on the ARTWALL by the artist Conor Gallagher on view from July 30.
Conor is an Irish artist and graphic designer based in Dublin but originally from Sligo.
His paintings often start in a realistic style, and they are then de-constructed which may involve literally scraping back to the surface.
The artist usually works with oils and acrylics on board, sometimes adding wax, glue, plaster, and pigments and often using palette knives, scrapers, squeegees and scouring pads.
“I respond to places that inspire me, and often experiment with new tools and materials (local if possible) to capture interesting marks.
“ I am inspired by Chinese scroll painting and its immediacy of ink on paper, I like making triptychs as they capture the wide panorama of a landscape.
“Drawings are a valuable source of reference especially when I get back to the studio. Photographs also reassure composition and colour. Music is essential and I particularly like listening to experimental music while I work.”
Conor studied art through Continuing Education in Art and Design in NCAD in 2008 and completed a fellowship at Ballinglen Arts Centre, North Mayo in 2013.


This exhibition can be enjoyed from July 30 until the end of September 2022.
Opening hours are 10am – 6pm Mon – Friday and 10am – 5pm on Saturdays.
The Leitrim Design House are proud to support Irish artists and craft makers and take deposits on all Irish artwork.
We are happy to give gift guidance by phone (071) 9650550 or in person.
You can visit in store in the beautiful Dock Art Centre, St George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon or online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie For further info follow TheLeitrimDesignHouse on Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media