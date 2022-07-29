Search

29 Jul 2022

80 bids placed in 30 minutes on Roscommon home on 9 acres

80 bids placed in 30 minutes on Roscommon home on 9 acres

This property went under the hammer this morning

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

There was great excitement in Kilmore this morning. For auction was a modest 3 bedroom farmhouse in the townland of Skeagh. 80 bids were placed in 30 minutes.

There were 3 active bidders. Bids were coming on top of each other, within seconds. The outcome was a sale at €434,000 for this residence on 9 acres. Uniquely it benefited from an elevated setting overlooking Lough Boderg and the Shannon with frontage to the lake. 

REA Brady Estate agents had it for sale by Private Treaty and had a serious amount of enquires from Ireland and overseas. With multiple active bidders bringing the highest Private Treaty offer to €312,000 at the end of last week, they decided to set up an online auction on their BIDNOW system and let all the bidders have a fair opportunity to settle the matter.

The bidders didn’t disappoint. REA Brady got a phenomenal result for their clients and have some under bidders with serious ability looking for a home. If you’re thinking of selling, call REA Brady on 071 96 22444

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media