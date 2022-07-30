Community Games success for Leitrim athletes in ATU Sligo

There was great success for young Leitrim athletes last Sunday in the Connaught / Donegal Regional Community Games Finals held in ATU Sligo.
In the Girls Under 8 80m, Sadbh Mullins won gold.
In the Boys Under 10 100m Kevin English from Carrick-on-Shannon took gold and Mark Conefrey came in third to claim a bronze medal.
The Boys Under 10 Hurdles saw Tommy Keane win a bronze medal.
In the boys Under 12 200m Charlie Scollan from Drumshanbo took the gold medal.
Finally, in the Boys Under 14 800m North Leitrim AC's Scott Williams won a bronze medal for a 4th place finish.
