12 social houses vacant in Manorhamilton Municipal District

File photo
There are 12 vacant council properties in the Manorhamilton Municipal District but this figure is expected to be “well down” by the start of August.
At the July meeting, Cllr Padraig Fallon sought an update on social housing vacancies for Manorhamilton MD asking for clarity on how many are actually available to rent now and how many require work before they can be put back into availability.
Director of Services, Mary Quinn, explained there are 12 vacancies but said that five of these properties are currently listed on the allocation space for the local authority .
Cllr Sean McDermott asked if any of the vacant properties are four bedroom homes.
He was told that two are three bedroom, one is a one bedroom while the remainder are two bedroom properties.
They range in location from Manorhamilton and Drumkeerin to Glenfarne, Kinlough, Killargue and Ballinaglera.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.