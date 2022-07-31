Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, July 31

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Dolan, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Dolan (nee Clerkin), Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, 30th July. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Beloved mother of Damien and Aoife. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brother John, daughter-in-law Clare, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Gavin, Tara, Alanna, Oisin, Sarah, Joe, Anna and great-granddaughter Neeva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today Sunday from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Removal on Monday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Rossinver Cemetery.

Leo Mayo, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Leo Mayo, 10, Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and formerly of 4 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Saturday, July 30, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Mary, his sisters and brothers. Leo will be sadly missed by his daughters Linda and Caroline, sons Michael and Adrian, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Sunday (31st July) from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 11am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: Cloghparish

Norah Gildea, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The peaceful death has occurred of Norah Gildea (née O'Reilly), Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim in the care of the dedicated staff of Ballinamore Nursing Unit on Friday, 29th July. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Norah will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons and daughters John, Eileen, Carmel, Shane and Martin, her sister Teresa, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins and by her very good neighbours and friends. Norah was a very special person to each of her thirteen much loved and loving grandchildren, all of whom hold a treasure of wonderful memories of times spent with her in Kiltymooden. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Sunday, 31st July, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust.

Tommy Redican (Reddington), Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Tommy Redican (Reddington), Clooncraff, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and Dublin 7, suddenly, on Friday, 29th July. Retired Cpl. Tommy Redican, Ex 2 Cavalry Squadron. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Rita, and sister Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, loving daughters Sharon and her partner Damien and Niamh, son Mark and his partner Sharon, grandchildren Sarah, Ryan and Grace, former partner and good friend Mary, sisters Margaret and Madeline, brothers Benny, Gerry and Donie, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives, army colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Margaret Nevin, Clooncraff (N41DY09) on Sunday, July 31st, from 3p.m. until 8p.m. (Walk through only please). Removal on Monday, August 1st, to Aughrim Church (N41PV29) to arrive for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clooncraff Cemetery.

Annie Darcy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Darcy (née Lee),Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home on Wednesday, 27th July. Predeceased by her daughters Ann and Maire. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Jimmy, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters Maggie, Patricia and Rose, brothers Willie and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Annie Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton in on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery.

Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Friday, July 29th, 2022, peacefully, at CareChoice Nursing Home, Swords. Beloved sister of the late Marese. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Teresa, Bernadette and Majella, brothers John, Seamus, Bernard, Joe and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace. Removal on Monday (Aug. 1st) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link: Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

May they Rest In Peace