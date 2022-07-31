From left: Gerry Logue, Gabriel Rooney, Anthony Logue, Francis and Padraig Ferguson and Michael McGuinness. Pictures: James Molloy
Twenty four years ago these six Manorhamilton golfers established the Manorhamilton Masters Golf Championship.
Over the weekend 28 golfers participated in this year’s tournament which was played on the Portnoo, Rosses Point and Enniscrone courses.
The winner of the competition chooses the courses to be played for the following year’s event.
The local golfers were joined by visitors from the USA and England many of whom return each year to play in the annual competition.
Paul Sheridan, Captain of Enniskillen Golf Club was the winner of this year’s Manorhamilton Masters Golf Championship and he was presented with his trophy by last year’s winner Gabriel Rooney and the event sponsor Felim Gurn at a function in Gurn's Milestone Bar on Saturday evening last, July 23
Some of the participants in this year’s Manorhamilton Masters Golf Championship at the presentation of prizes in Gurn's Milestone Bar on Saturday evening
