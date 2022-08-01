Watch: Ballinamore Mná le Chéile play Croke Park

Ballinamore Mnále Chéile team in Croke Park
There were celebrations in Ballinamore last night as Ballinamore ladies returned from playing in Croke Park.
Ballinamore Mná le Chéile were selected to play an exhibition game at halftime of the Ladies All Ireland Final in Croke Park yesterday.
The newly established team includes mothers, ladies who have never played football and those who have made a come back after a few years of absence. The team meet weekly to train and play friendly games with an emphasis on fun, fitness and social interaction!
Congrats ladies - it looks like they had the best day!
