01 Aug 2022

Leitrim County Council renew warning about algal blooms in lakes

Do not enter the water if there are algal blooms present and do not allow pets to drink the water in affected lakes.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Leitrim County Council has renewed warnings about the dangers posed by algal blooms.

At this time of year, an algal bloom/scum may appear on, or close to the shoreline of your local lake. The Council has pointed out that this bloom could be toxic.

They ask that members of the public please use caution where an Algal bloom/scum is present and stress that no one should enter the water if there is evidence of algal blooms.
 
People are also reminded not to allow animals to drink water from affected lakes as this could cause serious illness.

If you accidentally come in contact with an algal bloom, shower or wash as soon as possible to remove algal matter. Wash all affected clothing and equipment thoroughly.

If you have any further queries regarding this notice, please contact Leitrim County Council Environment Section Tel: 071 96 20005 /email: environment@leitrimcoco.ie

