Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Helen Kenny (née Hackett), The Moorings (formerly of Market Bar, Patrick St. Mullingar and Annadale, Co. Leitrim), Mullingar, Westmeath / Leitrim



Helen KENNY (nee Hackett) (The Moorings, Mullingar and formerly of The Market Bar, Patrick Street, Mullingar and of Annadale, Co. Leitrim) July 30, 2022 - (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, in the devoted care of the nurses and staff of The Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit, Mullingar. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Sean. Dearly loved mother of Karl, Conor, Kara and Kim, Helen will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Carmel and Josie and brother Tommy, her adored ten grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark, and Kieran, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private cremation will take place for Helen. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Cluain Lir and to her friends and relatives.

Bernadette Browne (née Kiernan), Lisnabo, Newtownforbes, Longford



Bernadette, peacefully surrounded by her family at the Beacon Hospital Dublin. Pre-deceased by her parents Eddie and Delia. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Paddy, daughter Rachel, son Stephen, sisters Mary and Patricia, brother Eddie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (walk through only) on Wednesday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownfrobes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Drumhaldry, Moyne, Longford



Joseph (Joey) Reilly, peacefully at home after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers Paddy (U.K.), Peter and Phil, sisters Philomena (U.S.A.), Katie (U.S.A.), Rosie (Dublin), Anna-B (Dublin) and Mary and by his infant granddaughter Megan. Joseph will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family, wife Lewesa-Mae, sons Joseph and Thomas, daughters Mary, Philomena and Veronica, sister Helen (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Joe, Síog, Roísín, Emmet, Enda, Ciara, Paul, Chelsea, Ellie, T.J., Danny, Eoghan, Kate, Emma and Abby, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence (N39 W3V5) on Tuesday, 2nd August, from 4pm until 8pm. House strictly private outside of reposing times, please. Joseph’s funeral cortege will leave his house on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace