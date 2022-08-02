Search

02 Aug 2022

Local ladies shine at Galway Races 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Local ladies were out in style at Galway races Best Dressed competitions this week.
Our beautiful Jennifer Wrynne was a judge at this year's Best Dressed competition and looked stunning in a blue and white two piece.


But she wasn't the only lady in blue - new mum Anna Hynes from Ballyconnell won The Hardiman Hotel in Eyre Square ‘Legacy Style’ competition last week.
Anna who works as a dental hygenist won the amazing competition wearing a head piece by Leitrim's Sinead B. Milliner.

The Dromod based millner was herself chosen as a finalist in The Connacht Hotel's Best Dressed competition!


Anna Hynes won a €1,500 voucher for Les Jumelles, a €1,000 cash prize, and a two night stay at The Hardiman Hotel with a bottle of bubbles and dinner on one evening for her entry.


Anna wore a blue ditsy floral print midi dress by Australian occasion and bridal designer Rachel Gilbert with an asymmetrical neckline sporting a statement bow tie.

