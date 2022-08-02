Local ladies shine at Galway Races 2022

Local ladies were out in style at Galway races Best Dressed competitions this week.
Our beautiful Jennifer Wrynne was a judge at this year's Best Dressed competition and looked stunning in a blue and white two piece.
But she wasn't the only lady in blue - new mum Anna Hynes from Ballyconnell won The Hardiman Hotel in Eyre Square ‘Legacy Style’ competition last week.
Anna who works as a dental hygenist won the amazing competition wearing a head piece by Leitrim's Sinead B. Milliner.
The Dromod based millner was herself chosen as a finalist in The Connacht Hotel's Best Dressed competition!
Anna Hynes won a €1,500 voucher for Les Jumelles, a €1,000 cash prize, and a two night stay at The Hardiman Hotel with a bottle of bubbles and dinner on one evening for her entry.
Anna wore a blue ditsy floral print midi dress by Australian occasion and bridal designer Rachel Gilbert with an asymmetrical neckline sporting a statement bow tie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.