The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Showers are on the way today
Today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with some showers turning heavy this afternoon and evening. The showers will become more isolated later this evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.
