€164,000 funding announced for Leitrim Outdoor Adventure projects

Minister Heather Humphreys
Five Leitrim Projects are set to share in just over €164,000 funding announced by Minister Heather Humphreys this morning.
The projects funded include the Drumshanbo Narrow Gauge Walking Trail,€ 43,200; the Glencar Amenity, € 43,200; two projects on The Leitrim Way totalling €47,948 and Promoting Responsible Outdoor Recreation, € 30,000 (see below).
Announcing the funding Minister Humphreys said: “Every county will benefit from today’s announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county.
“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic. Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”
The Leitrim funding is part of a national pot of nearly €6m announced nationally for projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).
