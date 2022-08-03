Search

03 Aug 2022

Artist’s eco showboat to visit Drumshanbo lake

Artist’s eco showboat to visit Drumshanbo lake

The Eco Boat will be in Drumshanbo this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

On Sunday, August 7 the Mayfly will dock at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo and the public is invited to come along and experience an afternoon of art, workshops and talks.
The Eco Showboat Expedition 2022 is a four month arts voyage from Limerick to Enniskillen aboard the Mayfly, flagship of the Eco Showboat project, and the first solar electric boat to make this journey.
The project is the brain child of artists Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly, aka School of Looking.
The Mayfly will be moored at Acres Lake on August 7 for an afternoon of waterside events in the extraordinary Pangolin Pavilion, pop up shelter made from 30 striped umbrellas.
Artist Christine Mackey will tell you about her project for Blackrock Pond, Mesocosm. She has been engaged with new research into how the capacity of some plants can heal damaged water and land systems. Here she has woven a series of floating gardens, utilizing local materials, plants. and mycorrhizal fungi.
Over the spring of 2022 she also extended the project to include the Corryeolous Women's Group to construct a number of individual floating Islands based on the traditional ‘skib’ basket.
Biologist Dr Dolores Byrne will be there on the day to talk to visitors about plant extinction in Ireland, while the Leitrim County Council waters programme team join the Mayfly to look at invertebrates from the river along with marine biologist Rachel O’Malley.
Throughout the afternoon the School of Looking opens visitor's eyes to the wealth of biodiversity surrounding us with an experience in Slow Looking, and projects the first scenes from Cleary and Connolly’s epic River Movie.
The Eco Showboat project has received the Arts Council Open Call Award, the SFI Discover Award, the Limerick Arts Strategic Award and is supported by Creative Ireland, Waterways Ireland, Dublin City Council, the Local Authority Waters Programme, Leitrim County Council Arts Office and local authorities and universities right across the country.
Bookings can be made for the day by checking out the following links: https://ecs.page.link/XR2ZT and https://ecs.page.link/3N3FE 
You can also get further information on the project and the Mayfly's visit to Drumshanbo by contacting: anne@schooloflooking.org 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media