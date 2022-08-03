Big Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycling events this weekend

After the 2020 and 2021 Covid shutdowns, Manorhamilton, North Leitrim and surrounds will be alive with cycling action on this Sunday, August 7 when the annual Leitrim Glens Sportive takes place once more.



One could say it is a local version of the Tour de France with a difference – strictly for fine amateur recreational cyclists but it will have some challenging local hill and mountain climbs like its French counterpart has in the Alps. As well it is also a local Charity Cycle in aid of Northwest STOP that is hosted by the dynamic Leitrim Glens Cycling Club.



Explaining what the annual Leitrim Glens Sportive is about local enthusiast and Tawnylust Lodge owner, Nuala McNulty says “this Sportive boasts some of the most fabulous routes and scenery in Ireland with iconic climbs, wonderful support for participants and fantastic signage: the first of its kind in Ireland.”

For all the terrific Leitrim Glens Sportive cycling participants Nuala adds “there are options of 40k, 100K, 150K and 200K (cycle distance challenges), so something to suit all. The event is sponsored by the W8 Village Manorhamilton and Kevin Egan Cars, Sligo.



“North West STOP-Suicide is the charity partner for 2022. Booking is online only in advance and you can also check out the routes on this link: www.leitrimglens.com.” Meanwhile all the cycling events will start from Manorhamilton's W8 Village.

The longest cycling event covers a distance of 200 kilometres and it will start at 9am on Sunday morning. Regarding the 200 kilometres event, the Leitrim Glens Sportive organisers say it includes 2,600 metres of climbing over 9 categorised climbs in Co. Leitrim” and it is “marked by continental style signs to enhance your cycling experience.”



The 150 kilometres cycle event starts at 9.15am and the Leitrim Glens Sportive organisers say it “is ideal for club cyclists who wish to extend their distance without too much climbing.” The 100 kilometres cycle event starts at 10am and the Leitrim Glens Sportive organisers say it is “a scenic route over rolling terrain” and “ideal for club cyclists.”

The 40 kilometres Leisure Cycle event starts at 10.15am. Leitrim Glens Sportive events cycling participants are all reminded that they must register online at www.leitrimglens.com where full details of all Sunday's four cycling events are also available, as well as photographs and other important information.