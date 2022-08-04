What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Thursday, August 4?

More showers today but we have been promised some sunny spells by Met Éireann
Today, Thursday, August 4 will be dry with sunny spells for many, though well-scattered showers will feed in from the west at times. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds.
TONIGHT
Showers will continue in Connacht and Ulster overnight, heaviest and most frequent in the north. Elsewhere will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.
