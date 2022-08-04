Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Joe McGuire, Essex, England, Kilcogy, Cavan



John Joe McGuire, Benfleet, Essex, England and late Callanagh, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. July 21st. 2022 peacefully in Essex. Predeceased by his Mam and Dad Jane and Pat and his brother Tony. Sadly missed by his children Jane, Conor and Jamzie and dearly missed by Caroline, his extended family and friends in New York, Essex and Cavan. Removal from Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Saturday morning at 11.15am arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy McKinney (née Hardiman), Raheny, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



McKINNEY(née Hardiman), Dorothy (late of Raheny & formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - August 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at AnovoCare Nursing Home, Cloghran. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph (J.J.) Sadly missed by her loving daughters Yvonne, Olwen and Erica, sons-in-law Brendan and John, grandchildren Peter, Cathal, Shane, Conor and Cliodhna, great-grandchildren Danielle and Dava, brothers Desmond and Cyril, sister Madeleine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday (Aug. 5th) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Removal on Saturday (Aug. 6th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

Michael (Mickey) Moran, Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Michael (Mickey) Moran, Undertaker, Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Lough Erril Nursing Home on August 3rd, 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents, Timothy and Roisín and his sister, Eithna.. Deeply regretted by his brother, Declan, sister, Carmel Canning (Kilgrague), sister-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law, Mel Canning and Jim Kelly (Stourbridge), nieces and nephews. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday, 4th August, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 5th August, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11.00 am followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. House private, please.

Prionnsias (Francis) Redican Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Cricklewood, London and formerly Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mary Alice and Andrew, brother Seamus and sister Annette. Prionnsias will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maryanna, daughters Siobhán, Fiona, Gráinne, Ciara, sons Diarmuid & Andrais, sons-in-law Sean Faughnan, Dinny O'Connor & James O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Fiona (nee Fitzgerald), sister Maureen, brothers Andrew and Sean, grandchildren Rory O'S, Aaron, Daniel, Shaunagh, Kieran, Ronan, Cormac, James O'C, Niamh, Rory O'C, Cáit, Darragh, Conor, Tom, James R and great grand-daughter Amy Rose O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law May and Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Saturday, August 6th, from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace