Call to extend Ballinamore town footpath

Councillors are calling for Leitrim County Council to extend Ballinamore's town footpath out the Ballyconnell - Newtowngore Road.



Cllr Brendan Barry and Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn have asked the council to consider extending the public footpath along the R199 in Lahard/ Kildorragh, Ballinamore.

This road has a lot of houses on it and also runs close to the new Cavan/ Leitrim Greenway.

Cllr Barry also asked the council to consider the provision of digital speed display boards, early warning signs and road markings to make this area, which has a 60km speed limit safe.



The council said this footpath extension proposal has been discussed with the Active Travel Department.

An application for Active Travel funding will be made in 2023.

The council said they will also look at the possibility of digital feedback signs.

As part of her motion on the subject, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn requested an update on the street lights at Lahard, Ballinamore.

The council said their staff have recently completed the installation of ducting and a micro pillar at this site.



A spokesperson said, “Our public lighting contractors will be following on to install the public lighting very shortly.”

Cllr Reynolds Flynn welcomed the news and said she hoped it will be completed before the evenings get dark.