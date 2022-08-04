Funding announced for steam locomotive 'Nancy'

Funding of €9,950 has been granted to The Cavan & Leitrim Railway in Dromod to provide steam locomotive 'Nancy' with an air brake so that the loco can operate safely with members of the public.
The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.
Total funding of €170,206.50 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2022.
Projects funded under this Scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums, to encourage greater access to museums and to promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region.
Minister Martin said, “Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country and I am delighted to be able to offer them support through the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme.”
