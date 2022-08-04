Water replacement works to start in South Leitrim next week

Works on replacing 5.4km of old water main in the Gowel/ Kilnagross area are set to begin this week with a completion date in second quarter of 2023.

Irish Water point out that the old water main along the L3409 from the R299 junction to the Kilnagross Crossroads is susceptible to bursts adding the new pipework “will put an end to disruptions on the network”.

Programme Manager for Irish Water’s national leakage reduction programme, Declan Cawley said: “Irish Water and Leitrim County Council are working together to deliver this project in Gowel which will ensure that locals are no longer inconvenienced by regular bursts. It will also reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost into the ground and safeguard the area’s waters supply for the future.”

The works will require a rolling road closure along the L3409, and diversions will be in place. The road closure will be carried out in phases he said adding that local and emergency traffic access will be maintained at all times.

Letters informing locals of the closure and the various diversion have been circulated.

The project team will also ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions that may be required to carry out the works.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient for local residents but work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause. We thank the community for their continued co-operation and patience,” said Declan