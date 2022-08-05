Search

05 Aug 2022

First ever recording of “Fastest Known Time” of The Leitrim Way

First ever recording of “Fastest Known Time” of The Leitrim Way

05 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

On Thursday 28th July 2022, a ground-breaking record was set for the completion of The Leitrim Way by trail enthusiast Ellie Berry, accomplishing running the 56km route in just 12 hours and 4 mins.  On completing her challenge, Ellie became the first ever recording of the “Fastest Known Time” of The Leitrim Way.  

Ellie Berry is best known among the hillwalking and trail community as a member of the Tough Soles duo, a pair of walking enthusiasts who walked every national waymarked ways in Ireland, totalling over 4,000km in distance.  During their challenge to walk every one of these routes, the pair have produced helping video guides that describe each route in detail available via their website, www.toughsoles.ie 

The Leitrim Way Management Committee were impressed with this ground-breaking achievement and presented Ellie with a unique waymarker recognising her as the first ever recording of “Fastest Known Time” of The Leitrim Way.  Bryan Fennell, Rural Recreation Officer for the Leitrim Development Company stated, “we are delighted to hear of Ellies accomplishment.  The Leitrim Way’s primary provision is for long distance walkers to discover and enjoy the rural landscape of Leitrim over a number of days.  However, it is great to hear that the route will be of interest to both local and visiting Trail Runners who are seeking a challenging route to enjoy.  The route has seen much investment in recent years and its great to see a variety of user groups discover it.”

Ellie stated that she was delighted to receive recognition from the Leitrim Way Management Committee and that the route is very enjoyable.  She described the route as very reflective of the mixture of terrain and rural landscapes Leitrim has to offer, showcasing North Leitrim’s mountainous regions, rural farmlands, local communities and South Leitrim’s lowland waterways in one journey. 

