Leitrim had lowest number of Covid related deaths

Leitrim had the lowest numbers for Covid-19 deaths nationally between March 2020 – February 2022.
The Central Statistics Office revealed that the figure for Leitrim was 26 or 0.5% of such deaths nationally during that time frame. The statistics also show that no one under the age of 54 died due to Covid-19 in the county.
Elsewhere across the northwest, the number of deaths in Donegal was 182, 102 in Cavan, 69 in Roscommon, 45 in Sligo and 36 in Longford.
Dublin City recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 951, or 17% of all COVID-19 deaths in the period. In terms of the place of death, 59% of all COVID-19 deaths occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, 29% in nursing homes, and 4.8% of deaths occurred in the deceased person’s home.
Persons aged 65 and over accounted for 91% of COVID-19 deaths nationally.
