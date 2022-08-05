Leitrim dancers compete at CRN World Irish Dancing Championship

Leitrim dancers stepped out in style at the CRN World Irish Dancing Championship held in the INEC Killarney, Co. Kerry recently.
Sisters Aoife and Kate Conefrey from Fenagh were placed fifth and tenth in their respective age championships.
The girls competed against dancers from across the globe.
Pictured is Kate Conefrey, Fenagh who placed 10th in the Under 14 Championship at the CRN World Irish Dancing Championship in the INEC Killarney recently.
Kate is a pupil of the Mc Cartin SD Drumreilly
Pictured is Aoife Conefrey, Fenagh who placed fifth in the Under 13 Championship at the CRN World Irish Dancing Championship in the INEC Killarney recently.
Aoife is a pupil of the Mc Cartin SD Drumreilly
Pictured following their success at the CRN World Irish Dancing Championship are the Mc Cartin SD Ceili and Figure team who placed 3rd and 5th in the Under 16 Figure and Ceili Championship.
The girls competed against teams from across the World to earn the coveted titles.
Pictured are Kate Conefrey, Sarah Greene, Anna Conefrey, Kayla Gill, Abbie Lyons, Layla Mimna, Aoife Conefrey and Cerys Coyne. The girls are pictured with their dance teacher Karl Mc Cartin
